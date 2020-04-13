Razorback Licensees See Bigger Picture

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas partners with many great licensees. The list of nearly 500 companies and individuals who support the University by using our marks is a testament to how strong our brand is.

In recent weeks, several of these companies have shifted their focus away from the Razorback. They have shifted to help an over-burdened system create masks, both medical and non-medical, to aid their communities.

Here are their stories:

Hanesbrands Retrofitting Factories to Make Surgical Masks

Eric Volkman

Mar 23, 2020 at 7:04PM

Hanesbrands has joined in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease that can result from it. Confirming remarks made by President Trump at a weekend briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, the veteran apparel maker said it is retrofitting its factories to make surgical face masks for medical professionals involved in the battle.

The company will shift its production to the masks at several of its factories located in Central America, specifically El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, and Honduras. It will do so under a contract with, and under standards set by, the federal government. The retrofits will allow the company, which in non-pandemic times specializes in underwear and athletic apparel such as sweatpants, to produce roughly 1.5 million masks weekly.

“The company’s supply chain and product development experts created technical product specifications, including product chemistry, and samples of cotton masks in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that were approved” by the Food and Drug Administration,” Hanesbrands wrote in a statement distributed to various media outlets.

The company said those factories will continue to manufacture the standard Hanesbrands products alongside the masks.

Hanesbrands is one of a growing number of companies that have joined a group of apparel makers devoting resources to the production of surgical face masks, of which the U.S. healthcare sector is in short supply. Combined, this consortium apparently has the capacity to make up to 6 million masks per week using Hanesbrands’ design.

Free JUNK Brands Face Masks for Medical Staff in Response to COVID-19

MARCH 25, 2020

JUNK Brands wants to give back to all those medical personnel serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, starting this week we’ll be giving out free face masks to medical staff in the Northwest Arkansas area made from our Borean Technical Fabric! We will be converting production lines in order to create the masks to try and help alleviate the need for face masks where we can.

Medical staff and centers can request their no cost face masks by clicking here. We’ll distribute masks as they’re requested, and we will try our best to reach everyone but will begin servicing those living in the NWA area first. JUNK Brands has the highest respect for those working to help our nation get back to healthy, we want to say thank you and help in any way we can!

Please Note: These are fabric masks NOT N95.

Lakeshirts/Blue 84 Limites Production And Manufactures Medical Masks

By Carol McCarthy, KDLM Radio

March 30, 2020

DETROIT LAKES, MN–Lakeshirts/Blue 84 in Detroit Lakes closes main production lines but continues with a smaller operation to manufacture medical masks for area health care workers.

The statement from Lakeshirts/Blue 84 executives today:

“Early last week, here at Lakeshirts/Blue 84, we began utilizing some of our embroidery machines for the production of masks for area hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. Mid-week our governor issued an order which directed all Minnesotans not working in critical sectors to stay at home starting Saturday, March 28th, through Friday, April 10th. So, while we will have a smaller crew in our plant these upcoming couple weeks (following social distancing and other prevention guidance from the CDC), we will be open to support efforts in building these much needed medical supplies.”